12/23/17 — Dylan Andrew West

Funeral services for Dylan Andrew West, age 26 of Manchester, will be held
on Saturday, December 23, 2017, at 2 PM at the Central Funeral Home chapel.
Burial will follow in rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the
family will begin at 12 Noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Dylan passed away on Friday, December 15th.
Dylan was born on August 27, 1991, to Kristy Lusk West in Tullahoma, TN. He
was a 2009 graduate from Coffee County High School. He loved watching UT
football, hanging out with his friends, and taking care of “Ollie” with his
girlfriend, Hayley Clark.
Dylan is survived by his parents, Kristy Lusk West (Kevin Keele) of
Fayetteville, and John (Amy) West of Alaska; brothers, John David West,
Hunter Keele, both of Fayetteville, Cody Keele of Murfreesboro, and Micah
Keele of Wartrace; sisters, Jessica West and Kassidy (Lane) Jernigan, both
of Manchester, and Amber Keele of Fayetteville; grandparents, Benny and
Nancy Lusk of Manchester; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of
friends.
Arrangements with Central Funeral Home