12/22/17 — Lois Marion McIntyre Snider

LOIS MARION MCINTYRE SNIDER, age 90, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Tullahoma, Tenn. following an extended illness. Ms. Snider was born in Fairchance, Pennsylvania to the late William S. McIntyre and Florence Fast McIntyre on February 23, 1927. Ms. Snider was a member of the Estill Springs First Baptist Church. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Her rank was Captain when she was last discharged after serving as a nurse in Europe and the United States. In addition to her military nursing, she taught nursing at the University of Pittsburg beginning in 1948 and then Arkansas State University where she retired in 1992. She was also a member of the DAR for many years. Ms. Lois lived a full life and will be missed by many.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Snider was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey James Snider, formerly of Jonesboro, Arkansas, sister-in-law, Mary Ann McIntyre. She is survived by her son, Bill Snider and wife, Sheri of Estill Springs, Grandchildren; Chris Snider of Nashville and Allie Snider of Estill Springs, sister, Marcia Cole of Houston, Texas, brother, William Sanford McIntyre, Jr., Hopwood, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Ms. Snider will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. Friday evening, December 22, 2017, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with services to follow at 6:00 P.M. with Bro. Jim Patton, officiating.
Visitation will also be held from 10:00 A.M. -12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 27, at Gregg Funeral Home in Jonesboro, Arkansas with a Graveside service to follow at 1:00 P.M. Ms. Snider will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband of 46 years in the Philadelphia Cemetery in Jonesboro, Arkansas with military honors bestowed.
Online live viewing of the service is available by contacting Grant Funeral Services.