12/21/17 — Sarah L. Hazelwood

Sarah L Hazelwood of Wartrace passed this life on Sunday, December 17, 2017
at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 54 years.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 12 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Willow Mount
Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday,
December 20, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hazelwood, a native of New Hampshire, was the daughter of the late
Lenord and Roberta Drew Labraney. She enjoyed crocheting, playing games on
her phone and playing with her Chihuahua, Angel.
She is survived by two daughters, Tonya Emery of Wartrace and Heather Mears
and her husband, Henry of Moulton, AL; son, Scott Philbrick of New
Hampshire; step-son, Steven Moore of Shelbyville; one brother, J R Labraney
of Lewisburg and four grandchildren, Gabby, Ash and J D Labraney and Haylee
Emery.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.