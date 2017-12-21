12/21/17 — Doris Ann Rynd

Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Ann Rynd, age 81 of Manchester, will be
held on Thursday, December 21, 2017, at 12 Noon at the Central Funeral Home
chapel. Burial will follow in the New Reddens Cemetery. Visitation with the
Rynd family will begin at 10 AM until time of service on Thursday. Mrs.
Rynd passed away on Monday, December 18th at McArthur Manor in Manchester.
Doris was born on January 7, 1936, to the late Edgar Folk and Willie Vera
White Oakley in Old Hickory, TN. She was a registered nurse who tirelessly
dedicated her talents to caring for patients in their homes. She was a
member of the First United Methodist Church in Manchester. She loved
hunting, camping, reading spiritually motivating books and singing in the
church choir. She was also a member of the AEDC Women’s Club.
In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her husband of 52
years, Joseph Patrick Rynd. She is survived by her son, John Carey Rynd
(Nicole Eggleston) of Manchester, and daughter, Kathy Rynd (Scott) Harrison
of Franklin; five grandchildren, Courtney, Christopher, and Olivia Rynd,
and Rachel and Emma Harrison; and cousins, Emmett Morgan, Lori Zinner, and
Jason Morgan.
John and Kathy would like to thank the caring McArthur Manor family for
their love and attention that they have given to their mother for the last
seven years.
Arrangements with Central Funeral Home