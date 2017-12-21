12/21/17–Angie Smoot

Angie Smoot, age 75, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2017 at her home in
Manchester. Angie’s family and loved ones were by her side when her recent
struggles in this life ended, and she went to be with her Lord.
Angie was born on March 20, 1942 in rural Rutherford County, TN to Fred and
Lola Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Fred
Jr., Allen (Peggy), and Clark (Sue). She is survived by her husband of 55
years, JC Smoot, son Michael (Debbie) and son CJ (Wendy). Angie is also
survived by sisters Charlotte Lewis Austin (Steve) and Dorothy Lewis Carmen
(Jack). In addition Angie leaves behind three grandchildren, Amanda Smoot
Can Pelt (Casey), Stephen Smoot (Chelsea), and Jared Smoot along with four
beautiful granddaughters, and numerous friends including Joyce Lynn with
whom Angie shared a 40+ year friendship.
Angie was an avid gardener whose specialty was roses. She loved her roses
and so enjoyed spending time in her garden nurturing them. Anyone who
happened to ride by Angie’s and JC’s home during spring or summer were
treated to a riotous display of beautifully colored roses.
In addition to Angie’s gift for growing beautiful roses, she was an
amazingly talented seamstress. She excelled in alterations and was well
known for her magic touch with wedding gowns. Over the years, she did
everything from hemming to a complete re-work so brides could be beautiful
on their special day.
Angie Smoot was a long-time member of Main Street Church of Christ in
Manchester.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens with Brother Alan Adams officiating. Services will be
held at 10 AM Thursday, December 21 at the funeral home. Visitation will be
Wednesday, December 20th from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home.