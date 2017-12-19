12/19/17 — James Leonard Guffey

James Leonard Guffey, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, December
14, 2017 at his residence at the age of 91 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with Bro. David Wall officiating. Burial will follow at Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 AM on
Tuesday.
Mr. Guffey, a native of Scottsboro, AL was the son of the late James Ivory
and Dovie Campbell Guffey. He was a U S Army veteran and enjoyed gardening
and tinkering. Mr. Guffey was a farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn
Guffey; one son, John William Guffey; one daughter, Shirley May Guffey and
one grandson, Robert Adam Hill.
Mr. Guffey is survived by one son, James Raymond Guffey and his wife, Cindy
of Tullahoma; one daughter, June Hill and her husband, Robert of Tullahoma;
one sister, Maxine Pockrus of Tullahoma; two grandchildren, Michael Hill
and his wife, Molly of Winchester and Brittany Guffey of Tullahoma; six
great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.