12/19/17 — Betty Carlee Smith

Mrs. Betty Carlee Smith, 88, passed away, Friday December 15,
2017 at the Alive Hospice Facility in Murfreesboro. She was born in Pelham,
Tennessee on June 25, 1929 to Francis and Betty Sartain Meeks who preceded
her in death along with her husband, James Smith; sisters, Louvina Burnett,
Rose Wilder and Nancy Hoskins; brothers, Robert, Blanton, Ernest, Samuel,
Uliss, James and Ellis Meeks; 4 older half-siblings, Alma Sartain, Lois
Myers, Norman Meeks and Francis Brown.
She was retired from the Burroughs Corporation in Plymouth, Michigan. She
was a member of the Bethel Community Church in Pelham.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Smith Groke, Hillsboro and Michelle
Lynn Smith, Manchester; son, James Terry (Debbie) Smith, Canton, Michigan;
brother, Henry Meeks, Joelton, Tennessee; grandchildren, Erin, Joseph,
Joel, Dane and Luke; great grandchildren, Brynn and Cullen; a host of
nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday in the funeral home chapel
with burial
to follow in the Bethel Cemetery in Pelham, Tennessee. Visitation: 4:00 PM
– 8:00 PM Monday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.