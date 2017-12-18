12/18/17–Archie W Harris

Archie W Harris, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, December 12,
2017 at his residence at the age of 47 years. A memorial service will be
held on Monday, December 18, 2017 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 PM.
Mr. Harris, a native of Tullahoma was born on March 23, 1970. He enjoyed
reading his Bible.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Taylor Harris and Betty Spry
Baxter and sister, Samantha Walden.
He is survived by two children, Alan Harris and his wife, Katie of
Manchester and Ashley Majors and her husband, Christopher of Bay City, WI;
partner, Chad Prince of Tullahoma; brothers, Bobby Harris and his wife,
Karen of Shelbyville, Charlie Harris and his wife, Chassity of Manchester
and Dee Harris and his wife, Brianne of Mira Loma, CA; three sisters, Betty
Jean Ferrell of Estill Springs, Melinda Dudley of Tullahoma and Gail Evans
of Lynchburg and four grandchildren, Atticus and Crixus Majors and Allison
and Alexa Harris.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.