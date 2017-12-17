12/17/17 — Pauline Ring White

Funeral services for Mrs. Pauline Ring White, age 97, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Red Hill Church of Christ with Bro. Ralph Hart and Dr. Roger Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 Noon until time of services at the church. Mrs. White passed away on Friday, December 15, 2017 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Mrs. White was born in Bedford County, TN, the daughter of the late Willie North and Lillian McGregor Ring. She was the bookkeeper and office manger at Al White Motors and a member of Red Hill Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pauline was also preceded in death by her husband, Rennie Alfred “Al” White; one brother and sister-in-law, J.D. and Eloise Ring; one twin sister, Alline Oldfield; one brother-in-law, Don Lovelady; and one grandchild, Joseph Andrew White. She is survived by her son, Jerry Alfred (Mimi) White; one daughter, Nancy Kay (Roger) Davis; one sister, Betty Lovelady; six grandchildren, Jonathan Baxter (Leslie) White, Jennifer Holland (Brad) Baker, Thomas Alfred White, Andrea Kristen Davis, Tyler Braxton (Katy) Davis, and Lee Braeden Davis; four great grandchildren, Jonathan Braxton White, Coleman Thomas Baker, Mason James Baker, and Joseph McCauley Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Red Hill Church of Christ, 2839 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, TN 37355 or World Christian Broadcasting, 605 Bradley Court, Franklin, TN 37067 (www.worldchristian.org).
