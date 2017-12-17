12/17/17 — James “Jimmy” Thomas Smith, Jr.

Mr. James “Jimmy” Thomas Smith, Jr. passed away at Tennova-Harton Medical
Center in Tullahoma, Tennessee on December 12, 2017 at the age of 66.
Mr. Smith was born to the late James Thomas and Barbara Stamper Smith on
January 29, 1951 in Coffee County, Tennessee.
A carpenter by trade, he was a veteran of the United States Army and a fan
of NASCAR.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn Patton Smith along with his children
Jennifer Murray and her husband Reggie of La Vergne, Tennessee and James
“Jamie” Thomas Smith, III and his wife Shannon of Manchester, Tennessee.
Also surviving is his sister Vicky Smith of Tullahoma, Tennessee and his
brother Jaun Smith and his wife Julie of North Carolina. Surviving
grandchildren are Shay and Parker Smith along with Trevor and Triston
Murray. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation with family members will be held from 12 p.m. until 1p.m. on
Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Bro. Tim MeGhee
will officiate at a memorial service beginning at 1 p.m.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.