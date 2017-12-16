12/16/17–Danny L Gann

Danny L Gann, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, December 12, 2017
at the Waters of Winchester at the age of 56 years. A memorial service will
be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 4 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 PM.
Mr. Gann, a native of Tullahoma was born on March 8, 1961. He enjoyed
working on electronic devises, helping people and walking. He also loved
his cat, Bubba
He was preceded in death by his parents J R and Mattie Lee Tatum Gann and
brothers, James Gann Jr, Ricci Gann and Teddy Gann.
He is survived by two sons, Jason Gann and his wife, Ashley of Winchester
and Ronnie Gann and his wife, Irene of Estill Springs; brothers, Terry Gann
(Ann) of Linden and Toni Gann(Reba) of Lebanon; sisters, Carolyn Sawyer
(Bobby) of Lynchburg, Teresa Taylor (Charlie Horton) of Brush Creek, Donna
Gann(Rick Eakes) of Lavergne and Rosann Salyer (Steve Cummings) of
Murfreesboro; sister-in-laws, Connie Gann of Lascassas and Kathy Gann of
Tullahoma and nine grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Malachi Gann,
Briseida, Shalena and Sebastian Hernandez and Isaiah, Kingston and Khloe
Gann.
