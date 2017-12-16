12/16/17 — Ama Lee Graves

AMA LEE GRAVES, age 88, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, departed this life on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at NHC Tullahoma following an extended illness. Mrs. Graves was born in Telico Plains, Tenn., to the late Elisha Plemmons and Grace Saunders Plemmons on May 9, 1929. She was a homemaker and regularly made donations to her favorite charities.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, C.G. Graves and her son Virgil Graves. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Pratt and husband James of Tullahoma, 4-granddaughters, 3- grandsons, and 1-great granddaughter.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. CST, 2:00 P.M. EST, Saturday December 16, 2017, at Beaty’s Chapel Baptist Church cemetery in Tellico Plains, Tenn. with Bro. Larry Walker, officiating.
Grant Funeral Services in charge of the arrangements