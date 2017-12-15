12/15/17 — Aaron Eugene Miller

Funeral services for Mr. Aaron Eugene Miller will be held on Friday,
December 15, 2017 at 1 PM at Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in
Manchester City Cemetery. Visitation with the Miller family will be on
Thursday, December 14th from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Miller passed
away on Monday, December 11th at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville
after an extended illness.
Aaron was born on September 4, 1949 to the late H.A. “Shorty” Miller and
Peggy Ann Nobles Miller in McMinnville, TN. He served his country in the
United States Army from March of 1969 to March of 1975 when he received an
honorable discharge. He was an auctioneer for Century 21 of Winchester and
he was employed with the Coffee County Sheriffs Department. Aaron was a
lifelong member of the American Legion and the local VFW; a former Post 78
Commander; he had a passion for youth baseball serving as the former State
Director of the Little League and he also served on the Manchester
Recreation Committee. He also was a TSSAA umpire for 40+ years. He also
loved to golf.
In addition to his father, Aaron is preceded in death by one niece, Anna
Webb, and one brother-in-law, Bill Webb. He is survived by his mother, Peggy Miller of Manchester; son, Larry
Miller of Manchester; daughter, Erin Kehely (Willie Crowley) of Manchester;
one granddaughter, McKenna Kehely of Manchester; two sisters Patsy Webb of
Manchester and Jo Ann (Dirk) Simones of N.C.; and one nephew, Quinton
(Becca) Simones of N.C.
Arrangements with Central Funeral Home