12/14/17–Joseph Grzych

Joseph Grzych, 92 of Manchester, TN passed away December 11, 2017 at the home of surviving daughter Diane (James) Nunley of Hillsboro, Tennessee. “Pops”, as he was known by all, is survived also by son Michael (Cherie) Grzych of Brighton, Michigan and their children, Michael Grzych of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Haley Grzych of Aurora, Illinois, as well as brother Henry Grzych of River Rouge, LA. He was preceded in death by his wife Constance of 65 years, and 8 siblings. He served during WWII in the US Coast Guard as a signalman on destroyer escorts and troop transport vessels as was proud to serve as a guard at the Statue of Liberty. Upon discharge he returned home to Detroit, Michigan where he worked in his own graphic arts business for 30 years, then worked an additional 25 years in his son’s digital print business. Love of color showed through the flowers he planted during retirement for his neighbors at the St. Charles condominium complex. His six cats and springtime tulips brought him great joy. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to his wonderful neighbors and the Servants Heart ministry from FBC Manchester for their encouragement, and to Marsha Collins who helped him remain independent up to the final week of life. Please make condolent contributions to the Coffee County Humane Society.