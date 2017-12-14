12/14/17 — Ella R. Wilburn Losey

Ella R Wilburn Losey, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, December
9, 2017 at the Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 96 years. A memorial
service will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 4 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning
at 2:30 PM.
Mrs. Losey, a native of Santa Rosa, CA, was the daughter of the late Samuel
and Olive Winter Wilburn. She was a bookkeeper and enjoyed working in the
family owned business. She loved music, especially Lawrence Welk songs.
She
also enjoyed traveling and she and her husband, Gerald Losey traveled
across the country in their motorhome visiting their children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Clarence
Lyle Scott and Gerald D. Losey; sons, Paul, Ronnie and Jerry Losey;
daughter, Ruthie Losey; brother, Elvin Wilburn and sisters, Nora, Minnie,
Madabelle and Barbara.
Mrs. Losey is survived by one son, Ray Scott of Boise, Idaho; one daughter,
Sandra Scott of Tullahoma; thirteen grandchildren and several great
grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.