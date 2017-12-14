12/14/17 — Carolyn Janet Pack Blackburn

Carolyn Janet Pack Blackburn died from a lingering illness on December 9, 2017, at NHC in McMinnville, surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 9, 1944, in Sewanee, Franklin County, TN, daughter of Ernest William and Beulah May Gilliam Pack.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Anthony Loring Pack, Steven Monroe Pack, and Howrie Troy Pack, and sister Deborah Lynn Pack.
She is survived by sons James Gregory Keel, McMinnville, Stephan Benjamin (Courtney) Blackburn, Manchester, daughter Caroline Juliana Blackburn (Lou Bahor) Kennesaw, GA, grandson Benjamin Lucas Blackburn, sisters Pamela Marlene (Glenn) Hodges, McMinnville, Mary Helen (Phillip) Fullhart, Muncie, IN, Myra Lucille (Don) Morgan, McMinnville, and brothers Jeffrey Daniel Pack, Ypsilanti, MI, James Cecil (Mildred) Pack, Marion, IL.
She was employed at John Oster for ten years in quality control. She later dedicated her time to wood crafting, running a restaurant, dealing in antiques and tax preparation among other things as she had a variety of interests and vocations. She was a member of the Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Kenneth Kirby officiating. Visitation Wednesday December 13, 2017 at 5:00-9:00 PM Interment will follow services Thursday at Harrison Cemetery, Sewanee, Tn.
Funeral arrangements made by Cumberland Funeral Home, Inc. Monteagle, TN.