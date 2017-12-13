12/13/17 — Tennky Lee Hibdon

Funeral services for Ms. Tennky Lee Hibdon, age 85, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gnat Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. Ms. Hibdon passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at her residence.
Tennky was born in Manchester, TN the daughter of the late John and Ada Sargent. She was a supervisor for over 25 years at Eden Industries. She loved Jesus and had a very spiritual connection with God. Ms. Hibdon was given her name by her parents combining the initials for Tennessee and Kentucky. She loved spending time with her sisters and brother, and was a very devoted grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Tennky is also preceded in death by her first husband, James Ferrell; second husband, Gentry Hibdon; one brother, James Sargent; four sisters, Edith Haley, Nancy Yager, Blanch Hayden, and Helen Hayden; and one daughter-in-law, Sue Hibdon. Tennky is survived by three sons, Jimmy (Jenny) Ferrell, Hollis (Val) Ferrell, and Mark Hibdon; one daughter, Karla (Roland) Marsh; one brother, Robert “Bob” Sargent; three sisters, Catherine Sargent, Faye (Bobby) Davis, and Ruby (Harold) Shelton; fourteen grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve The Hibdon family.