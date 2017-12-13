12/13/17 — Lula M. Haddon

Lula M Haddon of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at
the age of 80 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, December
13, 2017 at 12 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at
Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, December 12
at Daves-Culbertson from 5 -8 PM.
Mrs. Haddon, a native of Winchester, was the daughter of the late Jim and
Mae Lindley Sons. She was a homemaker and loved taking care of
everybody. She
also enjoyed reading her Bible and going to church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary
Kenneth Haddon; four brothers, Freddie, Jimmy, Richard and Kenneth Sons;
one sister, Maryann Mitchell and two grandchildren, Michael Barnes and
Chasity Coker.
Mrs. Haddon is survived by daughters, Debbie Wright and her husband, Danny
Barrett of Manchester, Becky Morris and her husband, Royce of Fayetteville,
Roberta Morris and her life partner, Abdul Alsaidy of Rockvale, Judy Haddon
of Tullahoma, Tammie Coker of Tullahoma, Lauretta Steel of Smyrna and Tina
Buford and her husband, Clifton of Tullahoma; sisters, Lillie Perry of
Manchester, Alice Moorehead and her husband, Jimmy of Fayetteville and
Carolyn Brazil of Tullahoma; eleven grandchildren and nine great
grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.