12/10/17–Eva L. Jackson

Graveside services for Mrs. Eva L. Jackson, age 87, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 12:30 PM on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, with burial following. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon on Sunday at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Jackson passed away at her residence on Wednesday, December 06, 2017.
Eva was born in Knoxville, TN, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Icey Carr Smith. She worked in textiles for White Stag. Eva enjoyed gardening, traveling, and loved her pets.
In addition to her parents, Eva was also preceded in death by her husband, Lee R. Jackson; four brothers, Earl, Roy, Clyde, and Roger Smith; and two sisters, Helen Whitsen and Irene Fowler. She is survived by one son, Dale Jackson; and one sister, Gladys Floyd.
