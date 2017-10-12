12/10/17 — Daniel Keith Simmons

Daniel Keith Simmons completed his earthly fishing trip December 7, 2017 when Jesus Christ needed him to fish in Heaven. He passed away at home with his family at his side. He was married to Frances Ferrell Simmons for 55 years. Daniel Keith Simmons was born January 29, 1936 to Parmer Oten Simmons and Nell Hastings Simmons in Hillsboro, Tennessee; he was 81 years old when the disease of cancer decided to destroy his earthly body.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Dr. Kerry Walker and Mr. Matt Gluck officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 9, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.
Daniel was a Christian and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. His relationship with his church family and his Lord provided comfort during his last months, not only to him but to the entire family. He had turned his life over to the Lord June 1957. Daniel served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1965 when he received an Honorable Discharge on June 30, 1965. During his time in the Army, he was a Military Police Officer, then changing his MOS when he was shipped to Germany. He served most of his active service in Germany on the North Point Army Base. In June 1961, Daniel was awarded the good conduct medal and given the rank of SP4 (E4) before returning to the states. He was proud to serve his country. Daniel retired from Carrier Corp. Morrison, Tennessee in 1998, enjoying his 19 years of retirement, fishing, playing pool, and traveling.
Daniel as an avid fisherman, enjoying so much of his time on Normandy Lake where he caught his share of crappie. He had fished many lakes around, but Normandy was his favorite. He had the gift of gab; he could walk up to any stranger and have a conversation with them. For many years he was a member of the Senior Citizen Center of Tullahoma where he would go every day and play pool with a group of dedicated pool players. He loved to feed and watch the birds around his home. Daniel loved to go to the flea market just to talk to people, usually his Saturday morning pastime.
He traveled quite a bit, visiting all 50 states, Canada, and many cruises; visiting Aruba, Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, and going thru the Panama Canal which was very different from just sailing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Parmer Oten Simmons and Nell Hasting Simmons, paternal grandparents: Albert and Dovie Jane Bryant Simmons, maternal grandparents Silas and Sallie Hoover Hastings, one brother Doyle Kelso Simmons, and one nephews, Terry Phillip Simmons.
Survivors are his wife of 55 years, Frances Ferrell Simmons; two daughters, Patricia Gail Simmons Pamplin (Randy) of Tullahoma, Dana Colette Simmons Chaffin(Brett) of Tullahoma; two grandchildren, Joshua Blake Kingery (Jessica) of New Market, Alabama, Jennifer LeAnne Kingery Mansfield (Dustin) of Tullahoma; three step-grandchildren, Abigail and Olivia Chaffin, Joshua Pamplin; three great-grandchildren, Avett Marshall Kingery, Charlotte Kaufmann, Eli James Branch and his special kitty cat, Charley; one sister, Lillian Hunt of Melbourne, Florida; one sister-in-law, Naomi Simmons of Manchester, Tennessee; four nieces and nephews; nine first cousins survive.
Pallbearers are Gordon Jackson, Mike Hogan, Ronny Gray, Ronnie Brinkley, Tom Rutledge, Carl Craig, Kenny Casteel, Tommy Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, Inc. 110 E. Lauderdale St., Tullahoma, TN 37388 of to Trinity Baptist Church Building Maintenance Fund, 1513 McArthur St., Manchester, TN 37355.
