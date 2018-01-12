12/1/18 — Marian Combs Brown

Brown, Marian Combs, 80, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday,
November 2nd, 2018 at her home surrounded by her husband and children.
Mrs. Brown was born in Old Hickory, Tennessee to the late Wesley and
Josephine Goode Combs. During her life she enjoyed playing on her high
school basketball team, hiking in the Smoky Mountains, cooking,
collecting cookbooks, playing table tennis with family and friends and
traveling in the U.S. and abroad. She was fond of hosting family
and friends for social events and holidays and took pride in making her
homes beautiful and welcoming. Marian was a voracious reader, loved
puzzles of all kinds, relished in playing Mah Jongg at the senior center
and adored the friends she made there. But her lifelong passion was
dancing. She enjoyed square dance, ballroom styles, country and western
dance and line dancing. Her talent for writing earned her a scholarship
for journalism to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where during
their freshman year she met Marshall, her husband of 62 years. She both
attended and worked at Motlow State Community College, holding the
position of executive secretary to the Vice President for Business
Affairs before her retirement in 1995. Other departments in which she
worked there included nursing, career education, liberal arts and the
library. Marian was always fond of the student workers in her various
offices. She was a loving wife and mother and took delight in being a
grandmother. Over the course of her life she lived in Tennessee, New
Jersey and Michigan. In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in
death by her brother, Wesley Ronald Combs. She is survived by her
husband, Marshall Derwood Brown of Tullahoma; four children, Melinda
Brown and her partner Lou of Nashville, Keith Derek Brown of Tullahoma,
Allison Beth Brown of Tullahoma and Kristin Lee Brown of Raleigh, North
Carolina; and five grandchildren, Parker, Spencer, Emily, Alejandra and
Madelyn. Visitation for Mrs. Brown will be held on Saturday, December
1st, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm with a celebration
of life service to immediately follow at 1:00pm. For those who wish, in
lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to either
the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
73123-1718 or the Lupus Foundation of America, Mid-South Chapter, 4004
Hillsboro Pike, Suite 216-B, Nashville, Tennessee 37215.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.