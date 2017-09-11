11/9/17–Sadie Ezelle Farless

Sadie Ezelle Farless, age 88 passed
away at the Manchester Health Care Center in Manchester on November 6,
2017. Mrs. Farless was born in Summitville to her parents, the late Jesse
Daniel Bryant and Bertha Rackley Bryant on August 4, 1929. She was also
preceded in death by her husband James Harley Farless. Mrs. Sadie Farless
loved to read and she loved her flower garden. She was a wonderful cook
and people had a great time eating her meals. No one ever left her place
hungry. If they came to visit she made sure they ate before they left.
Ms. Sadie attended the Midway Church of Christ.
She is survived by three sons; Royce Farless, James Aaron Farless and his
wife Teresa, Tim Farless and his wife Patty, nine grandchildren; Jeremy
Farless, Courtney Farless, Jennifer Harrell and her husband Chris,
Miranda Farless and her husband Justin, Amanda Rutherford and her husband
Todd, Ashley Mason and her husband Sean, Brian Myers and Heather, and
Cindy Myers, and a brother; Frank Bryant and his wife Jean, and a sister
Gladys Davenport and her husband Robert.
VISITATION: Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 5 – 8:00 P.M., at Central
Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: Thursday, 11:00 A.M. at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Midway Church of Christ Cemetery Bradyville, Tennessee
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
