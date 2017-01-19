1/19/17 — Brian Martin Hoyne

Brian Martin Hoyne, a resident of Tullahoma, TN passed away on Saturday,
January 14, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 40 years.
Memorial Services are scheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 5 PM.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of Michael A and Rima Martin Hoyne of
Tullahoma. He was a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School. Brian was a
self taught musician and was able to play drums, guitar and keyboard. After
graduation, he moved to Seattle where he was a member of the Terror Sheets
Band. He later became a Chef. He relocated back to Tullahoma in 2014 and
began working for London’s in Tullahoma. Michael enjoyed music and
cooking
and was an avid reader. He also loved outdoor activities including hiking,
biking and camping.
Brian was preceded in death by grandparents, Raymond Hoyne and Norman and
Mary Ruth Martin.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandmother, Elaine Hoyne of
Tucson, AZ; brother, Chad Hoyne and his wife, Tiffany of Manchester; aunt,
Lisa Rempe of Tucson, AZ; aunt and uncle, Michael Martin and his wife,
Hilda of Tullahoma; nephew, Connor Hoyne and special work friends at
London’s.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements