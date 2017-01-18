1/18/17 — Terry Randall Bush

Memorial services for Mr. Terry Randall Bush, age 75, of Manchester, Tennessee, will be conducted at 2 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Manchester Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 from 5:00-9:00 PM. Mr. Bush passed away at Tennova Harton Medical Center of Tullahoma, Tennessee on January 14, 2017.
Mr. Terry Bush was born in Coffee County, Tennessee, the son of the late Buford Lee Bush and Opal Davis. He served Al White as a mechanic for 17 years. Terry enjoyed gardening, fishing, doing wood work, and taking care of his family.
In addition to his parents, Terry Bush is preceded in death by his loving wife, Vickie Bush and daughter, Crystal Bush. He is survived by his three sons, Phillip (Jennifer) Bush of Manchester, Jeff (Birdie) Bush of Manchester, and Christopher Bush of Dyersburg; daughters, Lisa (Kenny) Bush of Manchester, Lori (Chuck) Bush of Hillsboro; four brothers, Truman (Gloria) Bush of Morrison, Gary (Pat) Bush of England, James (Trish) Bush of Manchester, and Ricky (Amy) Bush of Manchester; one sister, Glenda (Gene) Parker of Manchester; twelve grandchildren, Wayne, Terry, James B., Adrienne, Colton, Kaitlyn, Ellie, Malaya, Jr., Jamie F., Kay, and Donna; 14 great-grandchildren.
