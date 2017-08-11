11/8/17–Jerry Garland Cunningham

Jerry Garland Cunningham of Shelbyville passed this life on Saturday,
November 4, 2017 at Tennova – Shelbyville at the age of 75 years. Funeral
services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 1 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Rhoton officiating. Burial
will follow at Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation with the
family will be Wednesday, November 8, from 12 PM – 1 PM at
Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
Jerry was a native of Bedford County. He was the son of the late Marvin
and Vona Mai Bell Cunningham. He served in the U S Army for two years in
Korea. He was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church where he served as a
Deacon. He retired from Textron Aircraft Corp after 34 years of service.
Jerry
enjoyed playing golf and bowling and won many trophies. He also enjoyed
traveling. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan for over 50 years.
Mr. Cunningham is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce Donnell
Cunningham of Shelbyville and daughter, Joy Cunningham Janey and her
husband, William of Belvidere.
