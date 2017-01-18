1/18/17–David “Breuster” M Lowe

David “Breuster” M Lowe of Tullahoma passed away Tuesday, February 14,
2017
at Meherry General Hospital at the age of 61 years. Graveside services are
scheduled for 1 PM Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Farrar Hill Cemetery.
A native of Manchester, he was the son of the late John David Lowe and Emma
Turner Lowe of Tullahoma. He enjoyed watching sports of TV and listening
to music, especially “Kiss”. He also loved his family very much.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brother, Howard
and Randy Joe Lowe and one sister, Billie Jo Winton.
In addition to his mother, Emma Turner Lowe of Tullahoma, he is survived by
two sons, David and Jeremy Lowe; one brother, John Lowe of Manchester and
one sister, Maggie Martin and her husband, Robert of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to be made
to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
*Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.*