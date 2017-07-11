11/7/17 — Richie Eslick Pierce

Mr. Richie Eslick Pierce passed away at his Lynchburg, Tennessee residence on November 5, 2017 at the age of 59.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Glen and Lois Ann Eslick Pierce on February 27, 1958. He was also preceded in death by his brother Randy Pierce.
Mr. Pierce enjoyed fox hunting, NASCAR, sports and listening to the radio.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years Judy Grammer Pierce and children Ted Pierce and his wife Wendy of Lynchburg and Rachel Pierce and Daryl McGee of Tullahoma. Surviving siblings are Stanley Pierce and his wife Pam of Lynchburg and Pam Noles and her husband Bill of Lynchburg. Also surviving are grandchildren Rayel and Colin Pierce and Liza, Leyla and Isaiah McGee.
Visitation with family members will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Lynchburg Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, followed by a funeral service officiated by Bro. Jack Hice at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Lynchburg Cemetery.
Lynchburg Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.