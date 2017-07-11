11/7/17–Jerrel David Sullivan

Funeral services for Dr. Jerrel David Sullivan, age 72, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Manchester Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Alan Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, November 6, 2017 at the funeral home. Dr. Sullivan passed away at his residence on Saturday, November 4, 2017.
David was born in Greenfield, TN on January 23, 1945. He was a general surgeon in Manchester for 37 years and was one of the founders of Medical Center of Manchester. David was a faithful member and elder for over 10 years at Main Street Church of Christ. He loved reading the Bible, writing bible workbooks, teaching classes for the church, and doing mission work. He loved farming and hunting, and spending time with his family. David was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and brother.
Preceded in death by his father, Jerrel Dean Sullivan and one brother, Chat Wayne Sullivan. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Ann Needham Sullivan; his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara Matney Sullivan; three sons, Trent David (Leslie) Sullivan of College Grove, TN, Paul Byron (Kim) Sullivan and Josh Dwayne (Amanda) Sullivan, both of Manchester; one daughter, Leah Ann Sullivan of Knoxville, TN; four brothers, Donald Sullivan of Counce, TN, Danny (Jeanne) Sullivan of Atoka, TN, Tim (Karen) Sullivan of Falkner, MS, and Mark (Dana) Sullivan of Middleton, TN; seven grandchildren, Caleb Sullivan, Byron Sullivan, Carlee Sullivan, Maddie Sullivan, Allie Sullivan, Miles Sullivan, and Drake Elkin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chimala Mission.
