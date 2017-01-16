1/16/17 — Virgie May Southcutt

Virgie May Southcutt, a resident of Decherd, TN passed away on Friday,
January 13, 2017 at her residence at the age of 55 years. Funeral Services
are scheduled for Monday, January 16 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with Bro. Ricky Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will
be from 12 PM until the service time.
A native of Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Victor Steele
and Mary Bradford Steele of Winchester, who survives. She was also preceded
in death by her husband, Charles Southcutt. She enjoyed spending time with
her family and especially playing card games with her grandchildren. She
also enjoyed working in her yard.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by three daughters, Melissa
Troutt, Elizabeth Moore and her husband, Jason and Loretta Dresback and her
husband, Matthew, all of Decherd; son, Tommy Preavette of Winchester; three
brothers, Monroe Steele and his wife, Kelly of Tullahoma, Ricky Steele of
Winchester and Larry Steele and his wife, Doris of Winchester; three
sisters, Connie Steele, Lisa Wiseman and her husband, Jimmy and Marie
Steele, all of Winchester; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild and many
nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.