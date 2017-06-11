11/6/17 — Sara Ruth Cook

Funeral services for Mrs. Sara Ruth Cook, age 78, of Estill Springs, TN,
will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 6, 2017 at Manchester
Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Watkins officiating. Burial will
follow in New Brick Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be
from 11:30 AM until time of service at the funeral home on Monday. Mrs.
Cook passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at her residence.
Sara was born in Manchester, TN, the daughter of the late Willis and
Lessie Mae Hill Wimley. She was a factory worker at Eden Industries and
a member of Christian Lighthouse Church in Tullahoma. Sara loved working
in the yard on her flowers and cooking. She loved her pictures of her
family and all of her babies, especially all of her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sara was also preceded in death by her
husband, Norman “Mac” Cook. She is survived by two sons, Michael Wayne
Cook and Daryl Ray Cook; three daughters, Nancy Marie (Gary) Long, Mary
Frances Jones, and Kathleen Cook; one brother, Willis (Jessie Mae)
Wimberley, Jr.; three sisters, Mary Virginia Brown, Dorothy Mae (George
Robert) Hill, and Martha Alice Miller; fifteen grandchildren; nineteen
great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and
nephews.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cook Family.
