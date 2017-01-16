1/16/17–Brenda Gail Bennett

Brenda Gail Bennett, a resident of Tullahoma, passed away Wednesday,
January 11, 2017 at her residence, at the age of 59 years. A Celebration
of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, January 16, 2017 at 11 AM
at the First Assembly of God Church, 1105 W Lincoln St, Tullahoma, TN.
Visitation
with the family will be after the service in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
Brenda was born on August 10, 1957 in Frankfort, Germany. She was the
daughter of Aaron Bennett of Tullahoma and the late Julie Swinford Bennett.
Brenda was the church secretary at the First Assembly of God where she was
very active. She loved her church family and taught Bible Study for many
years. She enjoyed reading and playing word games. She was very interested
in world politics and events and enjoyed studying history. She had a
special interest in England’s Royal Family. She also loved Star Trek.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tony
Bennett.
Brenda is survived by her father, Aaron Bennett of Tullahoma and many
cousins and friends.
