11/5/17 — Margaret Lillian Green Anderson

Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Lillian Green Anderson, age 93, of
Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 12:30 PM on Sunday, November 5, 2017
at Manchester Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charles Williams and Terry
Milburn officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on
Saturday, November 4, 2017, and 8:00 AM until time of service on Sunday
at the funeral home. Mrs. Anderson passed away on Thursday, November 2,
2017 at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
Margaret was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late Eulis E.
and Novia Smith Green. Margaret was a member of the New Union Church of
Christ, and a 1941 graduate of Central High School in Manchester.
Margaret was a former member of the Coffee County Home Demonstration
Club, the Coffee County Young Farmers and Homemakers, The Middle
Tennessee Association of Realtors, The Tennessee Association of Realtors,
and the National Association of Realtors. At the time of her death, Mrs.
Anderson was an active member of The Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders and
Exhibitors Association, TWHBEA.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was also preceded in death by her
husband, S.P. “Pete” Anderson, who passed away in 1992; and siblings,
Warfield Green, Leon Green, Ojena Sain, and Ray Green. She is survived
by her children, Freda Kay (Bobby) Jones, and Sammy Powell (Cindy)
Anderson; three grandchildren, Sammy Powell (Michelle) Anderson, III,
Margaret Shanelle (Kyle) Gray, and Suzanne Adean (Joe) Boze; nine
great-grandchildren, Sammy Powell “Pete” Anderson, IV, Daniel Lee
Anderson, John Thomas Anderson, Elizabeth Ann Anderson, Michael Frelan
Anderson, Bryleigh Kaydence Gray, Bridger Kylen Gray, Joe Fox Boze, and
Anderson Essex Boze; one sister, Linda Sue (Jerry) Stephens;
brother-in-law, Phillip (Venita) Anderson; sister-in-law, Wilma Anderson;
and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Brad Williams
Scholarship Fund, 7512 Maple Springs Road, Manchester, TN 37355.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Andeson Family.