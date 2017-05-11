11/5/17 — Clyde C. Haines

Funeral services for Mr. Clyde C. Haines, age 86 of Coffee County will be
conducted at 2pm, Sunday, November 5th in the Manchester Funeral Home
Chapel with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. Visitation with the Haines
family will begin at 12:00pm, Sunday at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr.
Haines passed this life on October 26th, in Gulf Breeze Florida.
Mr. Haines was a lifelong resident of Coffee County and enjoyed all
things outdoors and especially his time on the lake. He is Preceded in
death by his parents Martin and Julia Haines; wife Evelyn Haines; brother
Kenneth Haines.
He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE HAINES FAMILY