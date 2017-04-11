11/4/17–Melodie Dawn Young

Young, Melodie Dawn, of Tullahoma, passed this life and entered into her
eternal rest on Tuesday, October 31st, 2017 at her home surrounded by her
loving family at the age of 41. Melodie was born in Murfreesboro,
Tennessee to her parents, Carl and Jackie. During her life she worked as
an LPN with Wellness Solutions and was a member of Rutledge Falls Baptist
Church. Melodie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leon and
Margie Trail and James and Margaret Preston; and her brother-in-law,
Andrew Grubb. She is survived by her husband Brian Young; two daughters,
Ashlee Renay and Audree Faith Young; two sons, Aden Blake and
Brennan Alexander Young; her mother, Jackie Preston and her husband David
of Beech Grove; her father, Carl Brackett Jr. and his wife Mary of
Charlottesville, Virginia; three sisters, Chasity Hope Grubb of Smyrna,
Tennessee, Catherine Grace Brackett of Arlington, Virginia and Megan
Estelle Brackett of Washington, D.C.; and her grandparents, Ed and Brenda
Brackett and Patricia Adams. Visitation will be held on Friday, November
3rd, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00pm. Funeral Services will
be held on Saturday, November 4th, 2017 at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral
Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Morris, Harold Partain Jr., Dee Drake, and
Paul Parsley officiating. Burial will follow at Gnat Hill Cemetery in
Manchester. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family asks that
donations be made to the Melodie Young Benefit Account at First National
Bank in Manchester.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
