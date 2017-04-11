11/4/17 — Jerry D. Thompson

Jerry D Thompson of Manchester passed this life on Tuesday, October 31,
2017 at his residence at the age of 71 years. Funeral services are
scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation with
the family will be Saturday, November 4 from 11 AM – 1 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mr. Thompson, the son of the late Jessie Benjamin and Mattie Belle Gray
Thompson, was born on June 22, 1946 in Manchester, TN. He enjoyed mud
bogging with his nephews, working in his yard, fishing and watching stock
car racing and football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joe
Gail Thompson and two sisters, Jessie Ruth Gannon and Kathy Fiske.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife, Beverly Thompson of Manchester;
step-sons, Shaw Regan and his fiance’ Dana Sklenar of Estill Springs and
Steven Regan of Manchester; granddaughter, Brailynn Regan; best friends,
Jimmy, Rich and Donny of Manchester and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to be made
to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.