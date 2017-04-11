11/4/17 — Dotty Jo Duggin

A celebration of life for Dotty Jo Duggin, age 62 of Woodbury, will be conducted on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Woodbury. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Dotty passed away on October 19, 2017 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Ms. Duggin was born on May 7, 1955, in Cannon County, TN to the late Oran and Lena Duggin. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodbury. She was currently Vice Mayor and an Alderman for the City of Woodbury, and loved her community. Dotty worked for Floyd and David Wilsons State Farm Agency as an insurance agent for over 40 years. She was always taking care of everyone, and life revolved around her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Oran Duggin. Survived by her husband, Allen Ray Portwood; daughters, Chrissy Vaughn, Cecilia Bowman, Cassie Bowman; step-son, Jeff Portwood; brothers, Harold Duggin, Virgil Duggin, Mitchell Duggin; sister, Genda Perry; grandchildren, Victoria, Davin, Ally, Kelsey, Andre, Jaycob; step-grandchildren, Katrina, Julianne, Joshua, Lucy.
