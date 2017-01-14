1/14/17–Billy Frank Crosslin

Billy Frank Crosslin was born July 30, 1945, to the late Hollis Steven
and Clara Wilhelm Crosslin of Manchester, Tennessee. He was also preceded
in death by a brother, Charles Hollis Crosslin. Billy was married to his
loving and devoted wife, Janice Lynn McIntosh Crosslin of Hillsboro,
Tennessee. Billy was an engineer with the Tennessee Valley Authority
before retirement. He is also survived by a son, Mark A. Crosslin
(William J. Hittson) of Dallas, Texas, and two brothers, James Michael
Crosslin (Janie) and Kenneth Ray Crosslin (Rosie).
VISITATION: Saturday, January 14, 2017, 1 – 4:00 P.M. at the Central
Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
