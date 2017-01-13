1/13/17 — Virginia L. Riddle

Virginia L Riddle, a longtime resident of Tullahoma, passed away on
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Manchester Health Care Center at the age
of 81 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, January 13, 2017
at 11 AM at the Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Bro. David Wall
officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with
the family will be Thursday, January 12 from 5 – 8 PM.
A native of Coffee County, she was the daughter of the late Morgan and Mary
Sanders. She lived for many years in the Center Grove Community of
Tullahoma. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and working crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Raphael Riddle; brothers, Charlie, Buford and Ralph Sanders and sisters,
Sue Liles, Velma Powell, Louise Street and Jean Smith.
Mrs. Riddle is survived by her son, Michael Riddle of Manchester;
daughter-in-law, Candace Riddle of Manchester; granddaughter, Kayla Riddle
and two great grandchildren, Aleigha Riddle and Angel Slover.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.