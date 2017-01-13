1/13/17—Raymond Alexander Roush, Jr.

Roush Jr., Raymond Alexander, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday,
January 7th, 2017 at his home at the age of 88. Mr. Roush was born in
Michigan to the late Raymond A. Roush Sr. and Edna Roush. During his
life, he worked as a crane operator with Bliss and Laughlin Steel. In
addition to his parents, Mr. Roush was preceded in death by his wife,
Dorothy Jean Roush; and two sisters, Martha Jones and Lou Lefevre. He is
survived by three sons, Rocky Roush and his wife Fran of Monee, Illinois,
Jeff Roush and his wife Sue of Thornton, Illinois, and Mark Roush of
Tullahoma; one daughter, Cindy Pruitt and her husband Lynn of Brownsburg,
Indiana; one sister, Marlene Panish and her husband Pete; grandchildren,
Matthew, Amy, Mark (Diana), Brett, Christy (Dan), and Brittany (Matthew);
great-grandchildren, Arlie and Violet; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Roush will be held on Thursday, January 12th, 2017 at
Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on
Friday, January 13th, 2017 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel
with his brother-in-law, Bro. Philip Swinford officiating. Burial will
follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.