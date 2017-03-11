11/3/17 — Marlin Randel Partin

Marlin Randel Partin of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, October
25, 2017 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at the age
of 57 years. Memorial services are scheduled for Friday, November 3, 2017
at 6:30 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation with the family
will be Friday, November 3 from 5 PM – 6:30 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home.
Mr. Partin worked construction prior to his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marlin Partin and brother, Eddie
Burns.
Mr. Partin is survived by his wife, Rita Partin; mother, Deliah Watkins;
daughters, Shawana Walley, Alesha Herrin, Laura Walley and Hailey Winstead;
brothers, Carson “Peanut” Partin, Benny Partin and Thomas Burns; sisters,
Valarie Hazelwood, Marlene Thompson and Judy King; seven grandchildren and
numerous nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.