Carla Jean Doak was born February 10, 1948, to the late Hugh and Judy
Clayona Ware Doak of McMinnville, Tennessee. She was also preceded in
death by a brother, David Lusk. Carla was a member of the Forrest Mill
Baptist Church of Manchester. She is survived by a daughter, E. Renee’
Hancock (Greg) of Viola, Tennessee, and a son, Randy Seals (Leah) of
Troutman, North Carolina, seven grandchildren; Ryne Seals of Emporia, KS,
Kendall Seals (Chrissy) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Emily Seals of
Troutman, North Carolina, Kody Hancock, Chase Hancock, Merritt Hancock,
and Eli Hancock all of Viola, Tennessee, two sisters; Dinky Doak of
McMinnville, Tennessee and Deborah Lusk of Manchester, Tennessee, a
brother; Mike Doak of Manchester, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations to:
International Missions c/o First Baptist Church 1006 Hillsboro Boulevard
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
VISITATION: Thursday, January 12, 2017, 6 – 8:00 P.M. at the Central
Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Friday, January 13, 2017, 12:00 Noon, at Central Funeral Home
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
1/13/17–Carla Jean Doak
