11/3/17 — Billy Cecil Payne

A celebration of life for Mr. Billy Cecil Payne, age 88, of Manchester, TN will be held from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, November 3, 2017, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Payne passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.
Billy was born in Obion Co., TN, the son of the late Dennis and Allie Payne. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and served in the Korean War. He later worked at Arnold Air Force Base for 35 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Manchester, TN, and was a very loving father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Billy was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Warren, Fred, and Marvin Payne; and one sister, Gwen Nagey. He is survived by his son, Dennis Payne; one daughter, Jaelynn Walker; and two grandsons, Cedric and Brandon Sissom.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve The Payne family.