11/29/17–Reba Reynolds Monts

Monts, Reba Reynolds,&of Tullahoma, passed away peacefully on
Saturday, November 25th, 2017 at Life Care Center at the age of 93. Mrs.
Monts was born in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Earnest and Alva Dalton
Reynolds. She attended Messick High School in Memphis and went on to work
as a realtor and broker in both Rutherford and Coffee Counties. In
addition to her parents, Mrs. Monts was preceded in death by her husband,
Moncel A. ;Monts. She is survived by her son, Ron Rhodes and his
wife Pat of Weeki Wachee, Florida; two granddaughters, Tammy and Elissa;
and four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Nathaniel, Gabriel, and Cristian.
A celebration of life gathering will be held after the beginning of the
year and will be announced at a later date.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
