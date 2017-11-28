11/28/17–James Larry Neal

Neal, James Larry; of Moore County, passed this life on Friday,
November 24th, 2017 at his home at the age of 70. Mr. Neal was born in
Coffee County to the late Willie B. and Gracie G. McKenzie Neal. During
his life he worked as a Plant Operator for Shelbyville Water as well as
Clouse Air Conditioning and as a Salesman for Potts Ford. He was a member
of New Life Baptist Church and loved his family dearly as well as sports.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Neal was preceded in death by two
sisters, Jewel Petty and Corine Tankersley; one brother, Willie Neal; and
brother-in-law, Houston Tankersley. He is survived by one daughter, Shawn
Shearon and her husband Daniel of Shelbyville; one sister, Betty Lou
Smith of Tullahoma; one brother, John Neal and his wife Maxine of
Tullahoma; sister-in-law, Joyce Neal; and three grandchildren, Coble
Shearon and his fiancé Alexis Malone, Kaitlyn Shearon and Sarah Shearon.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 27th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral
Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November
28th, 2017 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. John
William Hill, Bobby King and Jack Hice officiating. Burial will follow at
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
