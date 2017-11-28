11/28/17 — Eddie Glenn Arp

Funeral services for Mr. Eddie Glenn Arp, age 55, of Cowan, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the service time at 2. Eddie passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Eddie was born in Cleveland, OH the son of Paul and Rose Arp. He was in the construction business. Eddie loved being outside in nature. He was a huge TN Vols fan, loved hunting, camping and playing pool. He was a fun loving and easy-going guy who loved to make people laugh.
Eddie is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Arp; and brother, Michael Arp. He is survived by his father, Paul Arp; three brothers, Paul Arp, Jr., Ronnie Arp, Daniel (Trish) Arp; two sisters, Angie Henson and Wanda Arp; and multiple nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve The Arp family.