11/27/17 — Frances Marie McClure

Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Marie McClure, age 35, of Tullahoma, TN will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 27, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Ross Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time at 2. Marie passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at Tennova Healthcare – Harton in Tullahoma, TN.
Marie was born in Manchester, TN the daughter of Howard and Rita Weddington. She was a member for over 5 years at Farris Chapel United Methodist Church in Winchester, TN. Marie adored her nieces and nephews, loved her four pets, and loved music, taking trips, and scrapbooking. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, and aunt.
Marie is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Cliff and Frances Weddington; and maternal grandparents, Frank and Harley Britton. She is survived by her loving husband, John McClure; parents, Howard and Rita Weddington; in-laws, Wayne and Jane McClure; two brothers, Duston (Tiffany) Frasier and Lee (Cindy) Weddington; two sisters, Selena (Joey) Green and Nicol Free; eight nephews, Justin Reed, Blake Jacobs, Eathan Frasier, D.J. Frasier, Bryce Chrisulis, Braylen Murphy, Russell Frasier, and Charlie McClure; and nine nieces, Kaylee Murphy, Rachelle Weddington, Jessica Weddington, Vanessa Weddington, Zoey Johns, Jazzy Murphy, Jayda Reed, Amber Weddington, and Sarah Jane McClure.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve The McClure family.