11/26/17 — Sammy William Thompson

Funeral services for Mr. Sammy William Thompson, age 50, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 26, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, 2017, at the funeral home. Sammy passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Sammy was born in Manchester, the son of Ray and Dale Thompson. He was a former crew foreman at the Manchester Water Department. Sammy was a big family man with a big heart. He was very outgoing and had a huge sense of humor. Sammy was called “Papa” by everyone, and was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother.
In addition to his parents, Sammy is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia Thompson; three sons, Steven (Amber) Trail, Chris (Sarah) Sherrill, and Jamison Metcalf; four daughters, Tasha (Pamela Jacobs) Thompson, Jennifer (Aften Craven) Lowery, Kayla (Daniel) Gilliam, Alesha (Justin Sullivan) Thompson; one brother, Johnny Walker; two sisters, Ruby Todd and Vickie (Joe) Elledge; one brother-in-law, Hugh (Amy) Sherrill; fifteen grandchildren; and multiple nieces, nephews, and other family members.
