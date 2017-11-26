11/26/17 — Lorraine Coop Williams

Williams, Lorraine Coop, passed this life on Thursday, November
23rd, 2017 at Raintree Manor in McMinnville at the age of 89. Mrs.
Williams was born in Lynchburg to the late Paul and Minnie Burt Coop.
During her life she worked as the Guidance Office Secretary at Tullahoma
High School and was a charter member of Highland Baptist Church in
Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in
death by her husband, Charles Henry Williams; one brother, James Paul
Coop; and one sister, Mary Jo Jackson and her husband Leonard. She is
survived by her daughters, Sara Steelman and her husband Bruce of
Woodbury and Nancy Gilbert and her husband John of Bon Aqua; one sister,
Bobbie Sue Welch and her husband Jack of Decherd; three grandchildren,
Charles Steelman and his wife Kayla, Paul Steelman, and Ashton Guerrero
and her husband Raphael; two great grandchildren, Josephine and Gus; and
numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday,
November 25th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral
services will be held on Sunday, November 26th, 2017 at 1:00pm at Turkey
Creek United Methodist Church in Moore County with Bro. Sidney Gibson
officiating. Burial will follow at Turkey Creek United Methodist
Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.