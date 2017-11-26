11/26/17 — John R. Thompson

Mr. John R. Thompson 63, of Fayetteville passed Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Donelson Health Care. He was the son of the late Robert Lee and Lena Goodrich Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Ronnette ” Tootie” Thompson of Fayetteville, TN;
Three daughters, JonSheka Thompson of Fayetteville, TN; Katrise and Shanna Thompson both of Maryville, TN;
Step daughter, LaTosha Eakins of Fayetteville, TN;
Two step sons, Jaquan Eakins of Fayetteville, TN and Lamont Hardin of Maryville, TN;
Five grandchildren
Four sisters, Sandra Thompson and Nina Green both of Fayetteville, TN; Minister Gwen Thompson of Atlanta, Ga and Odessa Thompson of LaVergne, TN.
Brother, William Thomas of Poway, California
Special Niece, Angie Thompson of Fayetteville, TN
Host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation Sunday, November 26, 2917 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Fayetteville, TN with Funeral Services to follow at 2:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist with Pastor Lance Shelton officiating and Pastor Craig Carmichael, Eulogist.
Interment Browns Temple Cemetery.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements