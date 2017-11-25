11/25/17 — James Boyd “JB” Carter

James Boyd “JB” Carter was born on October 19, 1931 in Waverly, TN, the
son of the late Roy and Nellie Warden Carter. He was promoted to glory
on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2017 in Vanderbilt Hospital in
Nashville, TN, with his family at his side. He was met in heaven by his
parents, three brothers, Wayne, Franklin, and Bill Carter; one sister,
Bettie Jean Burd; and one grandchild, Jeremy Wayne Trail….it was a grand
reunion. He is survived by his wife, Nell Katherine Wannamaker Carter;
four children and their spouses, Donald and Janet Carter, Randal and
Nancy Carter, Glenda and Joel Trail, and Kathy and Rick Greenwood; eight
grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Patty Perryman and
her husband, Don; nephews, Jimmy and Darlene Burd, Keith and Teresa
Perryman, and Cathy and Kevin Petticoles.
Boyd was a graduate of Waverly Central High School in Waverly, TN. Upon
graduation, he moved to Detroit, MI, where he married Nell Wannamaker
July 2, 1950, and they celebrated 67 years together. Boyd was a graduate
of a four-year apprenticeship machinist program at Wolverine Tube in
Detroit, MI, where he worked for a number of years. In 1965, he moved
his family to Manchester, TN, where he was employed by AEDC for over 28
years, and retired in 1993. He was a 50-year member of the Machinist
Union. His hobbies included farming and wood working, but his greatest
love was his wife and family. Nothing pleased him more than to have
thirty or more people crowd into his home for fun, food and fellowship.
He was a member of Tullahoma Assembly of God and a devoted Christian.
The services were held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Saturday,
November 25, 2017 at 2:00 PM, with his sons, Donald and James Randal
Carter officiating. The burial was at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens and was
lead by his nephew, Jimmy Burd.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Carter family.